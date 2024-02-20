Blueprint for Improvement: Total transformation in Noblesville

These homeowners were ready to evolve the hub of their home into a modern entertaining space with improved flow and function. Our team reimagined the first floor’s footprint, creating an open and inviting space perfect for entertaining.

Our team reimagined the first floor of the home – raising a sunken dining room and removing walls to expand and open the space

The kitchen’s footprint was reconfigured to improve the room’s flow and function

Quartz countertops provide the look of natural stone without the maintenance

Luxury vinyl plank flooring unifies the kitchen and dining spaces

Innovative storage solutions include a custom pantry, spice drawer and utensil pullout