Blueprint for Improvement: Total transformation in Noblesville

These homeowners were ready to evolve the hub of their home into a modern entertaining space with improved flow and function. Our team reimagined the first floor’s footprint, creating an open and inviting space perfect for entertaining.
- Our team reimagined the first floor of the home – raising a sunken dining room and removing walls to expand and open the space
- The kitchen’s footprint was reconfigured to improve the room’s flow and function
- Quartz countertops provide the look of natural stone without the maintenance
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring unifies the kitchen and dining spaces
- Innovative storage solutions include a custom pantry, spice drawer and utensil pullout