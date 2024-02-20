Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Total transformation in Noblesville
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Total transformation in Noblesville

These homeowners were ready to evolve the hub of their home into a modern entertaining space with improved flow and function. Our team reimagined the first floor’s footprint, creating an open and inviting space perfect for entertaining.

  • Our team reimagined the first floor of the home – raising a sunken dining room and removing walls to expand and open the space
  • The kitchen’s footprint was reconfigured to improve the room’s flow and function
  • Quartz countertops provide the look of natural stone without the maintenance
  • Luxury vinyl plank flooring unifies the kitchen and dining spaces
  • Innovative storage solutions include a custom pantry, spice drawer and utensil pullout


