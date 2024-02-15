Fishers Parks to offer Spring Break Camp

With spring break coming up, the City of Fishers Parks Department has resurrected its Spring Break Arts Camp, which was put on pause when COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We are really excited to bring back our spring break camp, which we haven’t done since 2019.” Parks Director Marissa Deckert said.

The camp offerings coincide with the Hamilton Southeastern Schools spring break, scheduled for April 1-5. Deckert said the department will bring in local artist Jeanette P. Parssi for morning art sessions.

“It’s a really cool program,” Deckert said. “Her theme is ‘travel around the world,’ so she’s going to take a bunch of cultural experiences from around the world and infuse them into her art camp, which will be the first half of the day.”

The morning sessions’ activity schedule is:

April 1 — Africa (Namibian eggshell paintings and Senufo mud paintings)

— Africa (Namibian eggshell paintings and Senufo mud paintings) April 2 — Asia (Chinese dragon watercolors and Samoan bark paintings)

— Asia (Chinese dragon watercolors and Samoan bark paintings) April 3 — Australia (Aboriginal didgeridoos and Māori koru fern paintings)

— Australia (Aboriginal didgeridoos and Māori koru fern paintings) April 4 — North America (Mexican milagros and Pueblo weaving)

— North America (Mexican milagros and Pueblo weaving) April 5 — Europe (Aran Islands wool-felted landscapes)

An exhibit of the campers’ work will be displayed on the final day of the camp.

For the daily afternoon sessions, parks staff will provide a more traditional summer camp experience, Deckert said, including STEM activities, outdoor play and music exploration. All camp activities will take place at the Parks Department headquarters at Hub & Spoke, 8100 E. 106th St.

The Spring Break Camp is geared toward students ages 8 to 13. Parents can learn more and register their kids for the camp at playfishers.com.