Column: Carmel artist uses quiet to inspire art

After a tasty lunch date with my mom at Joe’s Butcher Shop, we decided to take a stroll down Main Street to “get our creative on” and wandered into Art On Main in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The proprietors showcase a lot of talent there, including Carmel resident Margot Brown, a self-described late bloomer.

Brown said her creative is always on, especially in the early mornings. But when she needs a boost, she quiets herself. She takes long, deep breaths, then paces like an expectant father — except that she’s a mother of four, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother to four! Her greatest inspirations have emerged from her friend and art teacher, Irina Smulevitch, owner of Carmel Art Education Studio. Turns out, we may have both taken classes from Smulevitch at the same time about a decade ago.

At 86 years young, Brown’s noteworthy fantasy is to become a world-renowned artist, which could be launched at her Art On Main’s March art show. Stop by and get an intimate look at her calming, ethereal/intuitive impressionist-style watercolors and pastels. I love them! She predominantly paints landscapes inspired by the hundreds of thousands of miles traveled in her airline career while admiring the magnificent cloud formations and incredible atmospheric conditions and grounds below.

She quiets herself to boost creativity. Think about your latest “ah-ha” moment. Likely, you were quietly hanging out at a beach, hiking a trail or intentionally bored on a Sunday afternoon. Your mind is still, phone out of sight, shoulders relaxed. Problems hanging off in a distance and … ah-ah! The creative idea and solution simply appear. Inspiration.

As Brown proves, it’s never too late to “get your creative on!” Let me know what your creative outlet and passion is at [email protected] and let’s help others find their “ah-ha!” For more from Brown, email [email protected].