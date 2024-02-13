Current Publishing
City of Fishers opens Educator Innovation Grant applications
Hamilton Southeastern Schools educators can apply for City of Fishers’ new Educator Innovation Grants. (Photo courtesy of HSE)

By on Fishers Community

The City of Fishers recently opened up applications for its Educator Innovation Grants, a new program that provides city funds for innovative projects proposed by Hamilton Southeastern Schools educators.

According to the city’s website, the 2024 budget allocates $500,000 to the grant program “to empower educators with the resources to bring innovation to the classroom and inspire students to rethink learning.”

The program is funded through city reserves.

According to the city’s website, eligible grant projects should be sustainable without needing additional funds after the grant award, be replicable within a grade level or discipline and have an identifiable long-term impact on students.

Eligible projects can include professional development and other learning opportunities for educators, technology that improves and expands curriculum and project-based learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

The program will not fund existing programs, incentive awards for classrooms, consumable classroom supplies or classroom libraries.

According to the city, applications will be accepted throughout the year and will be reviewed as they are submitted by a selection committee of educators, community entrepreneurs and HSE alumni. There is no funding cap for proposed projects.

For more and to apply, visit bit.ly/482ZTKf.


