Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel High School theater group earns honors
Carmel High School theater group earns honors
The Carmel High School cast and crew of "A Monster Calls”: Front, from left, Lauren Baehl, Oleksandr Marmuta, Gavin Stewart, Will Swigart, Sophia Malerbi, Juliet Malherbe and Eden Hammond; Middle, from left, Jadon Hegnauer, Allison Miller, Jordy Beach, Sam Tiek, Ella Glowacki, Katelyn Kennedy, Gabbi Bradley, Bailey Oehler, Luke Boyce and Dede Nwafo; Top, from left, Emily Kennedy, Paige Miller, Norah Whitesitt, Jessica Xie, Aleni Fingerhut, Alivia Conz, Theo Hunt, Jack Kennedy, and Maggie Cassidy

Carmel High School theater group earns honors

0
By on Entertainment News

The Carmel High School Theatre Department recently attended the Indiana State Thespian Conference. Students participated in workshops, auditioned for college scholarships, and competed in a play competition at Indiana Wesleyan University. The schools’ 45-minute productions were evaluated and ranked by a panel of judges. CHS production of “A Monster Calls” was one of 12 finalists that advanced to state from regional competitions.

Of the 12 groups, Carmel placed first overall in the play competition and received the “Best Ensemble” superlative. The site host recognized the technical theater students for their dedication and craft. Students were also awarded for outstanding individual performances and projects. Various colleges offered more than $226,000 in scholarships to CHS seniors based on their auditions and interviews.

“I’m so incredibly proud of all the students’ hard work,” stated CHS theater teacher Maggie Cassidy, who directed the play. “We brought a beautiful show and the judges agreed.”


More Headlines

Zac JacksonState budget director to become Carmel’s chief financial officer  unnamedCommittee reviews plan to address vehicle speeds at certain Carmel roundabouts CiN 0213 COVER Promise Road PE teacher 1Honor roll: Promise Road Elementary School P.E. teacher recognized for innovative methods CIF COM HeartlandSchool 021324 1Heartland Church in Fishers pilots new higher-ed program Image 1Carmel High School girls swimming team keeps making waves with 38th straight state title CIC COM 0213 Taste of Carmel‘Dazzling’ Taste of Carmel fundraiser to benefit Carmel Education Foundation
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact