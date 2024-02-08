Snapshot: Black History Month

Current Publishing
The City of Lawrence’s Black History Month celebration is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Reset Center, 4330 N. Post Rd. The celebration will feature local singers, performers from MSD of Lawrence Township schools, dancers, musicians and more, according to the city. Vendors and local minority-owned businesses will also be on-site or the free event. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)


