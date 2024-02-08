Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Valentines for shelter pets
Snapshot: Valentines for shelter pets

Snapshot: Valentines for shelter pets

0
By on Fishers Community

Physicians for Wishes, a philanthropic organization founded by Dr. Gregory Taylor of Fishers, recently teamed up with Pet Supplies Plus to provide about $20,000 worth of supplies to every cat and dog housed at the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Every animal received a Valentine’s Day basket with treats and more, Taylor stated in an email, adding that a video of the donation will be posted to the Physicians for Wishes YouTube channel, youtube.com/@Physicians_for_Wishes/videos. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Gregory Taylor)


More Headlines

CIF COM VolunteersStats 020624Fishers volunteers donate almost 13,000 hours in 2023 r j logo bannerNight & Day diversions – February 6, 2024 CIZ 0213 COM BoneDrySnapshot copySnapshot: Bone Dry Roofing partners with Indy Humane Society CIW 020524 COM breatheeasyFunding will help Hamilton County ‘Breathe Easy’ CIC COVER 0206 Versed 1Skate of mind: Versed Skateboard Shop aims to create community, highlight skills CIF COM NewCityHall 020624 1The People’s Building: New Fishers City Hall designed as a welcoming space filled with art
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact