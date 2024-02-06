Night & Day diversions – February 6, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” from Feb. 8 to March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Christine Andreas’ “Two for the Road” performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Romeo & Juliet” is set for Feb. 9-24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Route 66’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Route 66” runs through Feb. 18 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Carmel Apprentice Theatre

Carmel Apprentice Theatre’s production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is set for Feb. 9-19 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’

The Belfy Theatre will present “One Man, Two Guvnors” through Feb. 11 at The Switch Theatre at Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy in Fishers. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.

’Star-Crossed Lovers’

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra performs “Star-Crossed Lovers” on Valentine’s Day weekend Feb. 10 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Wild Wild West’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Wild Wild West” from Feb. 10-25 at The Florence Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.