Development amendments recommended for approval

Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission held multiple public hearings Feb. 5 regarding changes to five planned unit development proposals, including amendments to residential, agritourism, and mixed-use developments.

What Happened: The APC voted in the affirmative for the following PUDs:

Claiborne Farms Phase II PUD, a Pulte Homes development at the southwest of the intersection of Towne Road and West 156th Street, is seeking a zoning change from Agriculture to Single-family Rural District. The builder plans to build 44 single-family homes inside a Del Webb active adult 55-and-over community anchored by an amenity center. The builder noted that its plan will address landscaping concerns by neighbors, who commented that they would like to see additional trees.

Urban Apples PUD, a master planned agritourism development at 18326 Spring Mill Rd., is seeking a PUD amendment to amend entrance sign standards and add an additional signage exhibit.

Grand Millenium, a mixed-use development with residential, entertainment and multi-family components that will be anchored by the new Westfield Washington Public Library, is seeking to add a 23-acre parcel to the PUD along U.S. 31, south of 169th Street/David Brown Drive. A larger amendment is anticipated later this year, however, because of contract deadlines, additional real estate is being added to the PUD at this time.

What it Means: The three PUDs were advanced to the full city council with favorable recommendations. The APC opted to waive the workshop meeting for Urban Apples and Grand Millennium to move those items forward.

While those recommendations will go before the city council on Feb. 12, in general PUDs advanced from the APC for consideration have variable timelines due to any potential need that may arise for revisions.

Two additional residential development PUD proposals before the APC, Ravinia PUD located at 16939 Eagletown Road and Winterburg PUD at 193rd Street and Casey Road will undergo further discussion by the APC before consideration for a recommendation.