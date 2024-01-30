Noblesville High School senior set for Distinguished Young Women state competition

Addie McMillan didn’t know anything about the Distinguished Young Women of Hamilton County Scholarship Program before its director, Jane Sipe, encouraged her to participate.

“Jane had found me after I won the talent competition at the 4-H Fair in July,” McMillan said. “She talked to me about the program. She got me ready and signed up. I had no idea what it was all about until I went to the competition. It was really great to be part of at the county level.”

The Noblesville High School senior won the 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Hamilton County title Dec. 17, 2023, at Hamilton Heights High School. McMillan will represent the county at the state competition February 14-17 at Indiana University Kokomo. She will be joined by statewide participants who have won their local competitions. Scholarships totaling $29,000 will be awarded at the state competition for high school seniors.

The winner of the state competition will travel to Mobile, Ala., for two weeks in June to compete for the national title and more than $100,000 in college scholarships.

McMillan said the county competition included scholastics, extracurricular activities, talent, fitness and interview.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “I won the interview and talent portion. I was shocked and excited I got to move on to state. We went to a tea and I got to see all the girls. I’m really excited to go to state. I think it’s going to set me up for my future a lot.”

There is a routine the competitors must memorize for the production.

“It’s a little more challenging and we have to learn it beforehand so we are ready when we get there,” McMillan said. “We have a talent portion, so we have to be ready for that. During that week, you are going to learn interview skills and different tips that can help you go up on stage and be fully prepared for the competition.”

During the county competition, McMillan sang, “I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” a song that Ella Fitzgerald recorded.

“I love Christmas music and jazz, so I was able to portray that though showing emotion through that, and (Fitzgerald) is one of my favorite musical artists,” she said. “Since it’s February, I will do something different. I’ll probably do jazz or musical theater.”

McMillan is a member of the NHS Singers Mixed Show Choir. She is a NHS Thespian Troupe Officer and is the student director of the school play “Clue” in March. She also serves on the school’s news staff.

McMillan has appeared in a combined 13 musicals and eight plays in school, community and youth theater groups.

“Originally, I wanted to pursue (musical theater in college) but it’s a very hard career to be successful in,” she said. “It’s a lot of extra work that I feel won’t benefit me in my future.”

McMillan said she is considering different majors.

“I applied to one school for agriculture,” she said. “I applied to Ball State for education to become a theater teacher and Pace University in New York for communications and media.”

McMillan said being a news anchor or reporter would allow her to apply her stage presence and public speaking experience.

A 10-year member of 4-H, McMillan has participated in junior leaders and photography.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” she said. “I’ve done sewing and veterinary science. I did woodworking for one year. I did pottery and got reserve champion in ceramics last year and overall champion in arts and crafts for the scarf I had woven.”

In addition, McMillan has been a Conner Prairie youth volunteer and interpreter. She also has performed vocal solos across the county, including the Legacy Keepers Music Courthouse Concert Series.

The Class of 2025 program will be held in the fall and those interested can apply at distinguishedyw.org.