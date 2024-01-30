Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township installs metal detectors for daily use at secondary schools
Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township installs metal detectors for daily use at secondary schools
Metal detectors similar to the ones pictured have been installed in all Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township secondary schools — grades 7-12. (Photo courtesy of MSDLT)

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township installs metal detectors for daily use at secondary schools

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township announced Jan 26 that it has installed permanent weapon detection equipment at its secondary schools and will require all students and visitors to pass through the metal detectors when entering each building.

According to the announcement, the new systems are part of the district’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for students and guests. Lawrence Township schools already had been conducting weapons detection for large events and random detection/searches daily since 2016, according to the district.

“As part of our commitment to maintaining safe and secure learning environments for all students and guests, all secondary schools — Grades 7-12 — have now transitioned to daily screening upon entry into the building,” the announcement stated. “This decision, with the full support of the board of education, is a proactive approach to strengthen our existing safety protocols.”
Students and visitors will be required to pass through a metal detector at the entryway to each building.

“The process will be quick and non-invasive, and individuals will simply walk through the detector(s) as part of their daily entry routine,” the announcement stated. “Building administrators/security personnel will be present and will oversee and assist with these new protocols. Increased familiarity of these new protocols will expedite the process.”

A video the district provided showed students handing their laptop computers to security personnel before walking through the detectors.


More Headlines

CIW 0130 COVER WomeninWestfield1Women’s work: Women step into leadership roles throughout Westfield CIG COM NarcanKits 013024Narcan, fentanyl test strips available at Lawrence fire stations CIF COM FACBlackHistoryMonth 013024 2Artistic expression: Students featured in Fishers Arts Council’s ‘Embracing Black Culture’ exhibit CIG COM WinterPrep 013023 1Let It Snow: Lawrence Streets Department crews prepared for winter road management CIF COM SilverSpotlight 1Fishers High School plans annual Silver Spotlight Show Choir Invitational
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact