Snapshot: Hindu festival celebrated at Carmel library

Maharashtra Sneha Mandal of Indiana celebrated Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival that celebrates the coming end of winter and beginning of spring, on Jan. 20 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The event included a meet and greet, games, food, a fashion walk, teacher appreciation and more. MSMI is an Indiana-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving the culture of Maharashtra, a state in western India. (Photos by Adam Seif)