Editor,

I’m writing to comment on the Jan. 23 letter to the editor by Carmel High School student Ben Boyce. Hooray for Ben’ s idea and common-sense thinking!

His idea is perfect for the roundabout in front of the high school. We don’t need another $300,000 to $400,000 sculpture. Let’s celebrate our great high school and students. I hope something comes from his idea and input.

Vickie Smith, Carmel