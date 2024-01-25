Noblesville Schools breaks ground on high school expansion

Noblesville Schools broke ground on its academic expansion project at Noblesville High School Jan. 19.

The expansion will add space for STEM and performing arts programs. The project includes up to 22 new classrooms, welding and construction labs, enlarged performing arts spaces, an additional café area, a makerspace, room for large group meetings, storage and more.

The project is funded through a bond with no tax rate increases and no use of referendum or classroom dollars, Noblesville Schools stated.