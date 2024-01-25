2 Carmel residents among 4 charged in virtual charter school scheme to defraud IDOE

Two Carmel men are among three people indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged roles in conspiring to defraud the Indiana Department of Education of more than $44 million by inflating enrollment totals of students attending two online charter schools.

Those charged are:

Tom Stoughton Sr., 74, of Carmel, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 16 counts of wire fraud and 57 counts of money laundering

Percy Clark, 81, of Carmel, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 16 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering

Phillip Holden, 62, of Middletown, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 16 counts of wire fraud

Christopher King, 61, of Green Fork entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the indictment, between at least the summer of 2016 and 2018, the defendants allegedly submitted false numbers to IDOE representing the enrollment of more than 4,500 students that they knew were not attending Indiana Virtual School or Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy.

IVS and IVPA received funding from the state based upon the number of students a school claimed to be enrolled and attending. The indictment alleges the defendants manipulated this reporting process to inflate enrollment numbers and ultimately receive more funding. As a result of these false submissions, IDOE paid in excess of $44 million to IVS/IVPA.

The defendants allegedly caused students to be enrolled or remain enrolled in IVS/IVPA who should not have been by directing employees to stop verifying student interest before they were enrolled or reenrolled and by making incomplete student applications available so that the student information could be used to enroll students for the 2017 and September 2018 count days. Most of the students counted never actually attended either school.

Shortly before the September 2018 count day, the defendants allegedly directed their information technology contractor to compile a list of students who were not listed in the IDOE database as attending another school and who had previously been unenrolled from IVS or IVPA due to inactivity. Upon receiving a list of approximately 600 such students, the defendants are accused of directing employees to reenroll many of these students and be counted on the September 2018 Count Day.

After IVPA was created in 2017, the defendants allegedly transferred hundreds of students who had not been attending any classes from IVS to IVPA to continue to count and receive money for these students but also protect IVS from being held accountable by the IDOE for the students’ non-performance.

In the spring of 2017, Holden and Clark allegedly fired an employee who sent an email to IDOE attempting to inform the department of fraud that was occurring at IVS.

IVS and IVPA allegedly paid money received from the state to fraudulent for-profit companies, many of which were controlled or operated by Stoughton. After the money was funneled through these for-profit companies, millions of dollars were allegedly paid out to Stoughton and members of his family, Clark, King and others.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts performed an audit on IVS and IVPA in 2019. The SBOA referred the audit findings to the FBI, U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General, Indiana State Police and Indiana Office of Inspector General. A trial for the three defendants who have not pleaded guilty will be scheduled later. If convicted, each defendant faces between 10 and 20 years in federal prison per count.