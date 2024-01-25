Noblesville church to host pageant

By Cassie King

Noblesville United Methodist Church will host the Miss America Opportunity Pageant Feb. 4 that will crown two Miss Indiana winners and two Miss Indiana Teen winner.

The winners will attend the Miss Indiana pageant at Zionsville High School in June, along with other winners throughout the state.

Evan Elliott, who began his term as councilor-at-large for the City of Noblesville Jan. 1, is the local director for the Miss America Opportunity Pageant.

“It’s less of a beauty pageant now, and it is more a true scholarship program that looks for extremely well-rounded individuals,” Elliott said.

Elliott said there are approximately 35 Miss Indiana and 32 Indiana Teen contestants who compete across the state from July to March. Elliott is in his second year serving as director, and the organization anticipates having approximately 15 contestants, including eight Miss Indiana and seven Miss Indiana Teen title contestants.

The competition includes five events, including a 10-minute panel interview with five judges. The other categories are on-stage questions, fitness wear, evening wear and talent.

Claire Bishop from Pendleton is the 2023 Indiana State Fair Queen, and she will compete in her first local pageant in the Miss Indiana organization. She is a freshman at Purdue University.

The deadline to enter was Jan. 29. The event is open to the public at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Noblesville United Methodist Church is at 2051 Monument St.

For more, visit missindiana.org.