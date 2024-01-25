Green goes beyond school colors in Westfield

Westfield Green Together, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship and community engagement, contributed 780 volunteer hours to the City of Westfield in 2023.

The volunteers of Westfield Green Together invested more than 300 hours in Westfield parks and public spaces, focusing on removing invasive species and planting native trees, shrubs and perennials, according to the organization. Notable areas impacted include Asa Bales Park, Raymond Worth Park, McGregor Park and the Midland Trace trail.

In addition, the organization devoted more than 450 hours to educational outreach and the creation and maintenance of vegetable gardens at Maple Glen, Monon Trail and Washington Woods elementary schools. The gardens serve as valuable educational tools for students, with the produce being donated to the Culinary Arts Program at Westfield High School. The ongoing commitment to the Sharing Garden, located behind the Wandering Peacock on Jersey Street, provides both produce and educational opportunities to the local community. Surplus goes to the Open Doors of Washington Township food pantry.

“We want our community to be aware of the significant work that Westfield Green Together quietly does behind the scenes to improve sustainability and natural habitats in Westfield,” Westfield Green Together President Sarah Gillim stated. “Our volunteers’ dedication has made a substantial impact, and we invite everyone to join us in supporting these crucial efforts in 2024.”

Westfield Green Together wants people and businesses in the community to know that their support ensures the preservation and enhancement of parks and natural spaces throughout Westfield.

“We are looking forward to continuing to partner with outstanding organizations like Westfield Green Together to advance beautification efforts within our city,” Mayor Scott Willis stated.

For more, visit wgtogether.org or follow Westfield Green Together on Facebook.