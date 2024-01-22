Snapshot: Festival of Ice fills frigid weekend

Ice carvers gathered in Carmel Jan. 19 to 21 for the annual Festival of Ice. The weekend included ice carving competitions, displays, free hot chocolate and the Carmel Fire Department chili cookoff. (Photos by Adam Seif)
Snapshot: Festival of Ice fills frigid weekend0
Share.
Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact