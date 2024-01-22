Column: Crazy King Burrito features authentic Mexican cuisine

Commentary by Mark LaFay

Crazy King Burrito, 13756 N. Meridian St., Carmel, is a must-visit destination for authentic Mexican cuisine.

The original Crazy King Burrito is in Cozumel and was founded by a family that wanted to showcase its food heritage. It is so good that there are now four locations in the U.S., with the Carmel restaurant being owned and operated by Westfield natives Alrea and Paul Giefing.

Paul, a banker with Everwise Credit Union, and Alrea, an accountant at Ernst and Young, are both food enthusiasts. Paul, especially, is known for his love of cooking, particularly smoking meats and making pizzas at home.

The Giefings’ family involvement extends to their teenage son, who works at the restaurant with other high school students, adding a nice family touch to the place. The Crazy King Burrito menu is straightforward yet diverse, catering to a range of tastes without overwhelming customers with too many choices. Its signature dish, the Crazy King, is a hit. It’s a large, homemade flour tortilla stuffed with a mix of carne asada, shrimp, beans, rice, cheese, garlic, onion, house chipotle sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Think Mexican surf and turf in a burrito.

Another popular choice is the asada burrito, simpler but just as tasty, filled with beans, rice, cheese, asada, lettuce and sour cream. What I really appreciate about Crazy King Burrito is its flexibility for different diets. It has a great selection for vegetarians. And for people like me trying to keep up with diet resolutions, the keto-friendly options are perfect – heavy on the protein, light on the carbs and still super tasty.

Crazy King Burrito is more than just a restaurant — it’s a spot where good food and family come together. Whether you’re from the area or just passing through, it’s worth stopping by for a meal that’s authentic, delicious and served with a personal touch. Crazy King Burrito is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.