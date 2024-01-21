OneZone Chamber announces 2024 board chair

OneZone Chamber of Commerce has a new board chair for 2024. In a recent announcement, the chamber stated that Ryan Mooney will lead the OneZone Board of Directors.

A Westfield resident, Mooney is director/relationship manager at BMO Bank.

In his role at BMO, Mooney works with middle market and large corporate customers in Indiana, according to the announcement. He is responsible for identifying customer needs and providing advisory services and guidance regarding financial solutions. He has a banking career that spans more than 20 years in the Indianapolis and Hamilton County markets.

Mooney earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and supervision and his human resource management certificate from IUPUI. He is a graduate of Hamilton County Leadership Academy and serves on that organization’s finance committee. Mooney also is a Riverview Hospital Foundation board member and a member of the Westfield Sports Commission. He previously served on the Carmel and Westfield Education Foundation boards, according to the announcement.

Some of his volunteer work includes Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, Gleaners Food Bank, Friends of Hamilton County Parks, Northview Church, Janus Developmental Services, Westfield Youth Sports Association and NFL Flag Football League.

Mooney replaces former OneZone Board Chair Doug True of Forum Credit Union.

OneZone Chamber has served Carmel and Fishers members since 2015, and last year added Northern Hamilton County Chamber as a partner. OneZone also partners with the Westfield and Noblesville chambers of commerce for some programming. For more, visit onezonechamber.com.