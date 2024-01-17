Cicero Democrat to challenge Baldwin for state senate seat 

A Democrat has joined the Indiana State Senate race in District 20, which includes Noblesville, Cicero and part of Carmel.

Joel Levi, who lives in Cicero with his wife and son, is a first-time candidate who was inspired to run for office to address public safety issues.

“As a parent, I cannot possibly imagine the heartbreak that too many Hoosier parents go through when losing a child to gun crime. But instead of getting to work solving this crisis, we have a state legislature making it easier for bad actors to access firearms,” Levi stated.

Levi works as a pharmacy technician at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He previously worked as a professional singer-songwriter.

The District 20 seat is held by Republican Scott Baldwin, who announced in late 2023 that he intends to seek reelection. The general election is on Nov. 5.

Learn more about Levi at joelleviforindiana.com.