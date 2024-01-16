New owner, president takes helm at marketing firm launched by Carmel mayor

Carmel-based marketing firm FireStarter announced that Dawn Bonnell, a former partner and content strategist, is the new owner and president following the inauguration of its founder and former CEO, Sue Finkam, as mayor of Carmel. The transition for both took place Jan. 1.

Having served under Finkam’s mentorship for the past 15 years and alongside many of FireStarter’s marketers for the better part of the last decade, Bonnell brings marketing and leadership experience to the helm, where she will continue to assist clients.

“Shortly after launching FireStarter, it was clear that Dawn was the ideal choice to help elevate the work of our mission-driven clients,” Finkam said. “In the years since, she’s only exceeded expectations as a marketing strategist who’s also deeply passionate about helping others. I’m confident the FireStarter team is in the best possible hands, and I’m excited to witness their continued excellence in delivering impactful results for our clients and their missions.”

Before joining FireStarter, Bonnell served as a senior marketing specialist at Indiana Donor Network, where she developed and implemented brand standards, managed content strategy and spearheaded regional and nationally recognized paid media campaigns. Her marketing experience extends to physician specialty groups, hospital systems, medical device manufacturers, family-owned businesses and organizations across the organ donation and transplantation industry.

“At FireStarter, the role of president is more than just a job title,” Bonnell said. “Every day, our clients pour their hearts and souls into their work. I feel immense responsibility that we are as committed to them as they are to doing good in the world. As we embark on our next chapter, I’m excited to work alongside my phenomenal team to ensure our clients continue to grow and do great things.”

