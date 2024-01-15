Magic Moments: Westfield resident has followed his passion since childhood

Jeff Loeser’s passion for magic began when he acquired his first magic kit as a child.

“(Some friends of my grandparents) told me about this magic shop that was in downtown Chicago,” said Loeser, who grew up in Buffalo Grove, Ill. “My mom took me there when I was 6 or 7 years old. It was a real magic shop where the pros went. I wanted a toy store with jokes and gags. I think that’s when I really got hooked. My mom would drive me down there, and when I was able to drive myself, I would spend a day there.”

Starting when he was in junior high, Loeser got paid to perform side magic at restaurants and birthday parties.

“When my friends were delivering pizza or waiting tables, I did magic,” Loeser said. “It was something I was able to do all through college.”

Loeser, who turns 56 Jan. 22, has never stopped performing magic as a part-time gig.

Loeser, who has lived in Westfield for nearly 20 years, performs primarily at corporate events and private parties.

“It’s pretty much been a lifelong passion,” he said.

For the past several years, Loeser has performed at the Chicago Magic Lounge. He performed six shows there earlier this month. He has twice performed at the Westfield Education Foundation’s “Laugh it Off Comedy Night” for WWS staff and has occasionally performed at West Fork Whiskey Co. in Westfield.

“I’d like to find a more regular residency because a lot of time people ask where they can come see me perform,” he said.

Loeser, a marketing major at Indiana University, spent two summers performing magic at restaurants and hotels and private events in Hilton Head, S.C. While at IU, he worked at the since-closed Illusions restaurant in Carmel.

Loeser’s full-time job is as senior vice president of licensing for Trends International, a consumer products company. He and his wife Cathy have twins, son Jordan and daughter Madison, who both graduated from Westfield High School.

Loeser describes his magic as “Deliberate Deceptions.”

“Impossible, funny and mesmerizing are three words that sum up my style of magic,” Loeser said. “I create a fun and relaxed atmosphere. My magic is not just about tricks. It’s about creating unforgettable experiences with playful energy.”

Growing up, Loeser said he was influenced by illusionists David Copperfield and the late Doug Henning. Loeser watched their TV shows and attended their live shows when in Chicago.

Loeser performs close-up magic with cards and coins.

“You can have more 1-on-1 interaction with the audience,” he said. “I don’t do big illusions like sawing women in half.”

Westfield resident Grant Sindelar has seen Loeser perform several times.

“Jeff’s magic is not only entertaining and impossible, it’s sophisticated magic, complemented by his humor, drawing the audience into every show,” Sindelar said. “I have seen Jeff perform over several years in party-like settings, corporate shows, the Chicago Magic Lounge, as well as hundreds of audience members at the Palladium.”

Noblesville resident Liz Burton said in-person magic fascinates her.

“The shows I’ve seen where Jeff has performed are kind of mind-blowing,” Burton said. “They’re fun, sophisticated and sometimes personalized. His way of communicating with the audience and making it fun and different is really cool. He’s an entertaining guy who has a great sense of humor and stage presence that is great.”

For more, visit deliberatedeceptions.com.

Loeser to appear in Luminaries series

Jeff Loeser is eager to share his love of magic in the Center for the Performing Arts’ Luminaries series at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Palladium in Carmel.

“Magic is a dynamic art form,” Loeser said. “It changes, adapts and evolves. I’ve met so many amazing people through magic. Many are lifelong friends. Creating magic is taking people out of their normal day-to-day existence and, for a second, giving them something that is spectacular, maybe even emotional, and makes them say, ‘Wow.’ I vividly remember the feeling I had the first time I saw a magic trick. I strive to share that feeling with my audience.”

The longtime Westfield resident said the one-hour presentation was a collaboration of ideas between himself and Center officials.

“After performing in the Westfield Education Foundation’s ‘Laugh It Off’ shows two years in a row, we discussed additional opportunities to bring magic to the Palladium,” Loeser said. “This is when I learned about the daytime speaker series, Luminaries.”

Loeser said his presentation was created exclusively for the Luminaries series.

“It will be a mix of discussing the art of modern magic as well as how I caught the magic bug,” Loeser said. “I’ll also share some of my favorite tricks and stories.”

Tickets are $10 and available at thecenterpresents.org.