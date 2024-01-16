Column: Four perfect soup/sandwich combos

Commentary by Mark LaFay

There is something very remarkable about freezing weather and the way it makes us all state the obvious: “Wow, it’s cold outside.” But, hey, it is cold outside, and it has me thinking about some really good comfort food. You know, those days when you just want something warm and hearty? I’ve got four go-to soup-and-sandwich combos that are perfect for chilly weather. Cozy up by the fireplace or Netflex, and the combos below are sure to be great warming companions.

First up, you can’t beat the classic tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich. It’s like they were made for each other. You’ve got that rich, somewhat sweet tomato soup that’s just begging for a dunk of crispy, melty grilled cheese. It’s simple, delicious and never gets old. Dress up your sandwich with some bacon, bacon jam or hot pepper jam.

Now, how about mixing it up a bit with French onion soup and a roast beef sandwich? This is a bit fancier, but, oh, man, it’s worth it. That savory onion soup with a melted Gruyère topping is something else. Pair that with a roast beef sandwich – think crusty bread, a bit of horseradish kick and some fresh arugula. It’s a combo that’s a bit fancy but still down-to-earth good.

Chicken noodle Soup and a turkey club sandwich is where it’s at if you’re looking for something on the lighter side. You’ve got your classic chicken noodle soup, warm and comforting, right next to a stacked turkey club. Crisp lettuce, tomato, bacon, a smear of mayo – it’s fresh, it’s filling, and it hits the spot without weighing you down.

Last but not least for all you seafood lovers, clam chowder is a must. It’s creamy, hearty and packed with clams. Pair it with a hot and delicious tuna melt. Tuna, a bit of cheese, on toasted bread – it’s simple, but, boy, does it complement that chowder well.

So, there you go, four perfect soup-and-sandwich pairs for when the weather has got you wanting something warm and satisfying. Give ’em a try, and I bet they’ll become your winter favorites, too.