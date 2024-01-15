Floor coating business expands in area

In 2016, Noblesville resident Aaron Reed found a side hustle that would later become an entrepreneurial venture. It was Garage Force, a national franchise specializing in floor coating installation.

Prior to 2016, Reed and his wife Patti collectively spent 30 years working in the corporate world. Aaron and Patti both worked at McDonald’s, and Patti later worked for Riverview Hospital. When Aaron discovered Garage Force of Indianapolis North, he started working for the company part time when he wasn’t working his first job.

Aaron said after a couple of years, he wanted to step away from his old job and start a business.

“I was getting tired of the corporate world,” Aaron said. “The opportunity came up to open up my own (Garage Force).”

In 2018, Aaron opened Garage Force of Indianapolis South. In 2021, Garage Force of Indianapolis North was sold to Aaron because the owner wanted to pursue other career opportunities. When the Reeds owned both locations, they decided to merge them into one, Garage Force of Indianapolis. It provides services for Indianapolis and nearby areas like Fishers and Noblesville.

Patti said the business was so successful that she was able to leave her old job to join Aaron in operating the business in 2021. Today, it’s family business.

Garage Force uses polyurea coating with flooring installation. The coating is highly durable and is often used to coat and seal garage doors and, according to the Reeds, lasts longer than traditional coating, making it ideal for regularly used surfaces like driveways, garage flooring and places with concrete.

Joey Kimbrough, a former client, had Garage Force of Indianapolis do work on his garage in 2021. The coating has held up and he compares the coating to the type that would be seen at a car dealership.

Kimbrough said the company also has exceptional customer service.

“Aaron let me use his personal dolly and allowed me to run it by his personal home when I was done with it,” Kimbrough said. “That’s something you don’t see with most companies.”

Garage Force of Indianapolis offers several coating systems with multiple color options. The company provides flooring that can be used for residential and commercial garages and flooring for restaurants, gyms and auto shops.

Installations are done in one day and residential installations come with a lifetime warranty. Garage Force’s polyurea garage flooring is stronger than epoxy, a commonly used flooring solution. It’s also resistant to sunlight damage and chemicals like gasoline and grease.

For more, visit indianapolis.garageforce.com.