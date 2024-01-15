Hamilton Southeastern School Board OKs new officers, earlier meeting time

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees voted 5-2 in favor of a new slate of board officers during its Jan. 10 meeting.

The new board president is Juanita Albright, who previously served as board vice president. Ben Orr is the new vice president and Suzanne Thomas is secretary.

The prior year’s president was Dawn Lang, and Tiffany Pascoe served as treasurer.

Board Members Sarah Parks-Reese and Sarah Donsbauch voted against the new slate of officers.

Prior to the vote, Lang thanked various people, including the board, administrators, staff and community members, for their support of the district over the past year.

“I am truly humbled how we all came together as one united community to help pass an operational referendum to ensure the success of our school district in the years ahead,” she said. “This one event teaches us that when we find areas of common ground, we can set aside divisiveness and partisanship and come together to achieve incredible things.”

The referendum was overwhelmingly approved by voters on Nov. 7, and provides about $24 million in annual revenue for district programs.

The board also approved its meeting schedule for 2024. Lang said that district administrators asked that the start time for regular meetings be changed to 6 p.m, rather than the 7 p.m. start time. The board voted in favor of that change.

In other matters, the board:

Approved a motion to award a contract to The Skillman Corporation to lead the Fall Creek Intermediate School renovation project , an approximately $29 million project that is expected to start in May and last through early 2026.

an approximately $29 million project that is expected to start in May and last through early 2026. Heard an update on the district’s graduation rate from Interim Superintendent Matt Kegley, who said the updated numbers show Fishers High School’s graduation rate is 98.4 percent, and Hamilton Southeastern High School’s is 98.22 percent.

Updated the public on the search for a new superintendent. Lang said the board is interviewing five of the 10 applicants for the position throughout January and planned to make an offer in late January or early February. Once an offer is accepted, the board will schedule a public hearing on the proposed new contract. Former Superintendent Yvonne Stokes resigned in September 2023 .

The next scheduled HSE Board of Trustees meeting is Jan. 24 in the board room of Hamilton Southeastern Schools Central Office, 13485 Cumberland Rd.