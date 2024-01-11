Hamilton County Councilor Steve Nation to seek reelection

Hamilton County Councilor Steve Nation announced his candidacy for reelection Jan. 10. The primary is in May.

Nation, a Noblesville resident, stated he is seeking a second term because “there is more work to be done.”

“If the people of Hamilton County permit me to continue to serve, we will deliver on the county’s comprehensive response to behavioral health with an Assessment Center, which will enable more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans; the creation of a domestic violence shelter in the county; and the River Road Public Safety Training Facility,” Nation stated.

Nation was a leader in the creation of Hamilton County’s Youth Assistance Programs and helped found and launch the Pursuit Institute, according to his campaign.

In 2017, Nation was named Person of the Year by the International Association of Truancy and Dropout Prevention. In 2018, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Nation serves as board president for Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation and is secretary of the Noblesville Elementary Football League.

Prior to being elected to the council, Nation served four terms as prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County and was a Hamilton County Superior Court judge for four terms.