Noblesville resident Shonkwiler files for Indiana House seat

Republican Alaina Shonkwiler, a Noblesville resident, has filed to run for the Indiana House of Representatives District 29 seat. The district includes Noblesville.

Shonkwiler’s announcement follows incumbent Chuck Goodrich’s decision not to seek reelection.

“I have spent my life in Noblesville and this community is where Jason and I chose to raise our family,” Shonkwiler stated.

Shonkwiler is a manager in government advisory with Katz, Sapper & Miller, an advisory, tax and audit firm. She stated she has expertise in local government and economic development.

A Noblesville High School graduate, Shonkwiler has previously had roles with the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, the City of Noblesville and Noblesville Schools.

“As I seek your vote to be our next state representative, I will be the passionate conservative fighter we need,” Shonkwiler stated.

She is married to Jason Shonkwiler, a Noblesville Police Department sergeant and school resource officer at Noblesville High School.