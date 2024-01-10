Current Publishing
Hamilton County Commissioner Dillinger files for reelection

Hamilton County Commissioner Steve Dillinger, a Noblesville resident, has filed for reelection for the May 2024 primary election, his campaign announced Jan. 10. His term ends at the end of the year.

He has served since 1989 and is the longest-serving county commissioner in the state, his campaign stated.

A Noblesville resident, Dillinger was named the 2019 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year. Among other accomplishments in office, he played leadership roles in attracting Ivy Tech to Noblesville, in making improvements to Ind. 37 and developing a new government and judicial center, according to his campaign.

The Hamilton County Commissioners received the Indiana County Commissioners Award for Outstanding Team Effort for a water availability study it conducted. It also received the Outstanding Leadership and Impact Award from the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

Dillinger has served on the Indianapolis Airport Authority Board for 22 years and is its vice president. He currently serves as Parliamentarian of the Council and on the ARPA Board, the Sheriff’s Committee and Special Projects Oversight Committee, according to his campaign.


