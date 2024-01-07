Pacers partners with Fishers-based Spokenote

The Indiana Pacers and Fishers-based Spokenote have joined forces, making the technology startup the basketball team’s official jersey patch partner, offering a QR code patch on players’ jerseys.

According to a Pacers announcement, the partnership makes the Pacers the first major U.S. professional franchise to sport a QR code jersey patch.

The Spokenote code, located on the front left shoulder of the Pacers’ regular-season and postseason jerseys, unlocks special Pacers content for fans. The announcement stated that the Pacers debuted the new jerseys during a home game Jan. 3 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We are thrilled to have Spokenote as our jersey patch partner, and their innovative product will allow us to engage our fans in many new and different ways,” President and Chief Commercial Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment Todd Taylor stated. “We are extremely proud to assist a local startup on its journey to becoming a widely known consumer brand.”

Spokenote CEO and founder John Wechsler, who also founded the coworking space Launch Fishers, stated that Spokenote is happy to be the Pacers’ jersey patch partner.

Spokenote technology allows users to pair videos with a unique QR code that enables individuals to connect digital memories and messages to a physical Spokenote sticker with its own digital landing page, according to the announcement.

Those stickers can be placed on thank-you notes, greeting cards and home deliveries, among other items, providing a quick link to videos and other content.