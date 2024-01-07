ATI fundraiser to feature comedy and costumes

Cocktails, Comedy and Costumes, a fundraiser for Actors Theatre of Indiana, is set for Jan. 26 at BASH, 1235 Keystone Way, Carmel. Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail party at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:15 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $150. The cost for a table of 10 is $1,000. Allied Solutions is a corporate sponsor of the event. Attire is listed as spiffy casual.

Judy Fitzgerald serves as the ATI artistic director. Jeff Worrell will serve as the emcee.

Patrons can enjoy the nostalgia of past performances with favorite costumes modeled by some of Carmel’s most well-known personalities.

In addition, attendees sip crafted cocktails from a cash bar while viewing the silent auction.

The evening is designed to feature theatrical memories, comedy and a vibrant display of costumes.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/cocktails-comedy-costumes-tickets-779019396987. For more, visit facebook.com/ActorsTheatreofIndiana or atistage.org.