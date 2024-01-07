Current Publishing
You are at:»»»ATI fundraiser to feature comedy and costumes

ATI fundraiser to feature comedy and costumes

0
By on Entertainment News

Cocktails, Comedy and Costumes, a fundraiser for Actors Theatre of Indiana, is set for Jan. 26 at BASH, 1235 Keystone Way, Carmel. Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail party at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:15 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $150. The cost for a table of 10 is $1,000. Allied Solutions is a corporate sponsor of the event. Attire is listed as spiffy casual.

ND ATI FUNDRAiSER 0109 Fitzgerald photo
Fitzgerald

Judy Fitzgerald serves as the ATI artistic director. Jeff Worrell will serve as the emcee.

Patrons can enjoy the nostalgia of past performances with favorite costumes modeled by some of Carmel’s most well-known personalities.

In addition, attendees sip crafted cocktails from a cash bar while viewing the silent auction.

The evening is designed to feature theatrical memories, comedy and a vibrant display of costumes.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/cocktails-comedy-costumes-tickets-779019396987. For more, visit facebook.com/ActorsTheatreofIndiana or atistage.org.


More Headlines

FishersStyleGuide 2016 3Fishers in brief — January 9, 2023 CIW 0109 COM Rail1RAIL Cafe and Market in Westfield announces closure Craig Mullins HeadshotNoblesville Creates to feature seven artists in January Carmel City HallProposed resolution transfers authority to waive park impact fees from Carmel’s Board of Public Works to city council CIW 0109 COM Rail1Westfield eatery expands hours and menu to serve dinner
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact