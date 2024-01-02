Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield teachers and staff trained on lifesaving medication
Westfield teachers and staff trained on lifesaving medication
Jim Ginder

Westfield teachers and staff trained on lifesaving medication

0
By on Westfield Education

During 2023, the Hamilton County Health Department has taken proactive steps to combat the opioid crisis by training educators and staff in every school district, including Westfield Washington Schools, on how to use Narcan, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. Along with the training, the Hamilton County Health Department supplied each school with two doses, which is the recommended amount.

Beginning with school nurses, the training occurred in all county schools except Hamilton Southeastern Schools, which fall under the Fishers Health Department. The HCHD wants to ensure staff members at every building from the high school down to the elementary level have access to Narcan should it be needed. Although no schools have had to use a Narcan dose to date, the HCHD will replace any that are used.

“Unfortunately, an overdose can happen anywhere,” Ginder stated. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our community members, especially our youth. The opioid epidemic is a complex and ongoing public health crisis. We’re committed to making sure all educators and staff in our county’s school districts can identify the signs of an overdose, administer Narcan, and provide critical support until emergency responders arrive.”

Opioids are a class of drugs that include prescription painkillers like oxycodone and hydrocodone, as well as illegal drugs such as heroin. When someone overdoses on opioids, their breathing can slow down or stop, which can be life-threatening. Narcan, also known by its generic name naloxone, is usually administered as a nasal spray and typically works within minutes by restoring normal breathing and consciousness to the individual who has overdosed.

“We are grateful to the Hamilton County Health Department for providing this essential training,” WWS Superintendent Paul Kaiser stated. “Our top priority is the safety of our students, staff, and visitors, and having our educators trained to respond to opioid emergencies is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.”


More Headlines

CIG COM 2024Preview 1 1Looking ahead: New mayoral administration to lead Lawrence with various projects underway CIG COM 2024Preview 2Looking Ahead: New mayoral administration to lead Lawrence with various projects underway CiN 0102 COVER Looking Ahead 1Looking Ahead: Construction projects, new council members, adult education program coming in 2024 CiW 1114 COM Election Story 1A Look Ahead: Westfield rings in New Year with dramatic change PARKS1 2Looking ahead: Zionsville rings in New Year with change, projects underway CIW 0109 COM FinalCityCouncilWestfield City Council holds final meeting before new council members take office
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact