Chase Bank expands to Zionsville

Chase Bank recently opened a new branch in Zionsville at 10701 E. 300 S. (Photo courtesy of Angela Reighard-Rand)

Chase Bank recently announced an expansion in Indiana with a new branch at 10701 E. 300 S. in Zionsville.

According to the bank, the new branch at Appaloosa Crossing is staffed with “an energized team ready to meet the needs of the community.”

“We’ve proudly served Indiana for more than 185 years, and we’re thrilled to help more businesses and customers achieve their financial goals in this part of the state,” said Harrison Nguyen, Chase Banking market director. “This branch offers an array of features to help make banking more accessible, and we’re excited to continue our work with individuals and businesses in this community.”

Beyond being a full-service branch, the new building has a modern design, layout and “state-of-the-art banking technology.”

Ruben Quezada is the branch manager.

The branch has three ATMS, including one in the lobby, one vestibule ATM and a drive-thru ATM. It also has a night depository to support local businesses.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest banks in Indiana, employing more than 2,300 people across the state with 1.3 million consumer banking clients, 106,000 small business clients and more than 120 branches.

For more, visit chase.com.


