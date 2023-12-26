Vehicle pursuit leads to Noblesville resident charged

A Noblesville woman was arrested after leading Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a vehicular pursuit the evening of Dec. 25. No one was injured.

After receiving a call involving a suspicious vehicle near 226 Street and Cyntheanne Road at an abandoned residence, deputies attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The suspect failed to yield for deputies and initiated an approximately 19-minute pursuit into Madison and Tipton counties.

The vehicle eventually drove into a field in Tipton County near 296th/100 East. The driver, Noblesville resident Tammy J. Hunter, surrendered and was arrested.

According to the HCSO, Hunter is charged with reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with vehicle.