Riverview Health earns third INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition

For the third year in a row, the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, has named Riverview Health an INspire Hospital of Distinction for its commitment to infant and maternal health.

This recognition is earned by Riverview Health’s demonstration of excellence in seven key areas including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, maternal hypertension and social determinants of health.

“Teams across the Riverview Health system provide a wide array of support and amenities to uplift our maternity and newborn patients—from pregnancy planning to postpartum care and family medicine services that span generations,” Riverview Health Chief Nursing Officer Tammi Nash stated. “It’s through this holistic spectrum of care that we can make a positive impact by reducing maternal and infant mortality in our communities and giving our moms and babies the best start.”

Riverview Health’s maternity team seeks to deliver high-quality care designed to meet the specific needs of the communities it serves. The system has delivered more than 1,100 babies over the last two years and recently expanded its ability to care for newborns as young as 32 weeks gestation. Prior to receiving its first Hospital of Distinction recognition in 2021, Riverview Health was also recognized within IHA’s Category of Excellence in 2020.

“The daily work of our delivering hospitals makes a monumental impact on the lives of so many Hoosier moms and infants in every corner of our state,” Governor Holcomb stated. “These caregivers are much needed and appreciated, and we will continue to partner with them to support our shared goal of a healthy Hoosier tomorrow.”

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

“Our birthing hospitals work tremendously hard to make sure all babies born in Indiana have the best start at life, while caring for the mothers who delivered them,” Weaver said. “Reducing infant and maternal mortality requires a continued multi-pronged approach over the course of many years to see impactful change. It is heartening to see the progress we’ve made, but we must continue to adopt best practices so that we can celebrate more first birthdays in Indiana.”

