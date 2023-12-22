Riverview Health earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification

Riverview Health, the only independent healthcare system in Hamilton County, was certified by Great Place To Work.

The distinction was awarded based on employee feedback regarding the level of organizational trust and the consistency of employee experience. Of the Riverview Health employees who provided feedback, 73 percent said that the health system was a great place to work in 2023, well more than the 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S. company.

“We are honored and excited to receive the Great Place To Work Certification,” Riverview Health President and CEO Dave Hyatt said. “Working in the high-pressure healthcare environment, a strong culture is not only important, it is a necessity. Our vision is to become the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care in the communities we serve. This distinction shows we are well on our way to achieving this goal, thanks to the continued efforts and dedication of each and every Riverview Health team member.”

Riverview Health is an independent, community-based health system comprised of a full-service, 156-bed hospital in Noblesville, a 16-bed hospital in Westfield, as well as freestanding combined ER and urgent care facilities. Also included are 14 distinct primary, immediate, and specialty care facilities across Hamilton County. Riverview Health provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services in more than 35 healthcare specialties and has been frequently recognized for its clinical and service excellence.

“Our people are a top priority every day, and we are thrilled to be a certified Great Place To Work,” said Elizabeth Walker, chief operating and strategy officer. “We celebrate and thank every Riverview Health employee for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

In a statement on Dec. 19, the system said: “Riverview Health’s commitment to uplifting and engaging employees is exemplified in its tight-knit culture, dedication to community, support of professional development activities and career pathways and pipelines. For years, Riverview Health’s employees have engaged in culture-building activities, such as friendly pumpkin and holiday tree decorating competitions, volunteering in the Hamilton County community and regularly celebrating team member accomplishments.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Riverview Health currently is hiring across a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions and locations. For more information, visit https://riverview.org/careers/.