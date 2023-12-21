Lawrence awarded $5M for trail extension

The City of Lawrence has been awarded $5 million through the state’s Next Level Trails grant program to extend the Fall Creek Greenway trail 1.83 miles.

Chief of Staff Cori Korn announced the grant award during the Lawrence Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting — the final meeting of 2023.

“This grant is in partnership with Indy’s Urban Wilderness and Indy Parks to complete an extension of the Fall Creek Greenway,” she said. “Central Indiana Community Foundation through Lilly Endowment is actually contributing another $1.75 million to provide matching funds for this grant. The trail will go from 63rd Street and Lee Road to Fall Creek and then north to the North Loop Trail.”

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website, the total project cost will be about $7 million, and the extension will be 1.83 miles.

“The new trail will be a paved multi-use path and will include a section of boardwalk,” DNR’s website states. “To the west, the existing Fall Creek Greenway runs over 14 miles from downtown Indianapolis to Fort Harrison State Park. Along 63rd Street, the new trail will connect to a Round 3 Next Level Trails project in Lawrence that connects to Forest Glen Elementary School and residential areas.”

For more, visit in.gov/dnr/state-parks/recreation/grants/next-level-trails.