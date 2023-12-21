Westfield rich in holiday spirits

This time of year, we people sing about a “Winter Wonderland.” But the fact is, it’s cold out there! A couple of Westfield establishments offer options for gathering with friends or family to warm up when the weather outside is frightful.

Field Brewing and Urban Vines rent out igloos — clear domes lit with twinkling lights, warmed by toasty heaters and filled with food and beverages.

Urban Vines began offering igloos for rent in 2018 to expand outdoor seating during the cold months of the year. Now, Urban Vines has six and Field Brewing has three. Prices and availability can be found at links below.

Besides dining in, or out in the case of an igloo, Westfield businesses offer plenty of options to make sure holiday gift-giving and get-togethers are merry and bright — from beer and bourbon to whiskey, wine and more.

Field Brewing, 303 E. Main St. — Field has brewed up the 12 Stouts of Christmas, 12 different stout beers with names like Figgy Pudding, Grandma’s Egg Nog and Stocking Stuffer — with a new stout premiering every couple of days on tap. Field is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. All ages welcome. Igloos are available for rent online. For more, go to fieldbrewing.com.

Something Splendid, 217 Mill St. — Family- and women-owned, the gift shop and wine bar began with two sisters curating wine gift boxes, which are still one of the store’s specialties. Starting around $46, customers can build their own gift boxes or choose from holiday-themed boxes such as “Joy to the World” or “Silent Night.” Something Splendid is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for sipping, shopping, charcuterie and shareable menu items. For more, visit somethingsplendidco.com.

West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St. — With spirits that feature 100 percent Indiana grains, West Fork includes The Mash House Restaurant and Stave Cocktail Lounge. The Carry-Out Bottle Bar offers bottles for purchase as well as tastings upon staff availability, and the 3rd Degree Cinnamon Whiskey is a popular option. West Fork Whiskey is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Find out about the nearly nightly December tastings to barrel picks and more at westforkwhiskey.com/location/the-mash-house.

Urban Vines, 303 E. 161st St. — Westfield’s first winery offers seating in the indoor tasting room and igloos on the outdoor patio overlooking the vineyard. A special White Elephant version of SINGO is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 13. SINGO is free and requires no singing. Urban Vines is open from 12 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Holiday hours include 12 to 5 p.m. for carryout only Dec. 24 and 12 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31., but Urban Vines will be closed Dec. 12, 25 and Jan. 1. For more, visit urban-vines.com.

Four Finger Distillery, 120 Camilla Court — Cardamom-infused vodka, elderberry tea-infused gin, peppermint simple syrup and homemade chocolate butter are just some of the special ingredients created by Four Finger bartenders to craft December drinks like Rum Plum Pom Pum, Holiday Cheermeister and Son of a Nutcracker. Four Finger is open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 12 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Dogs are welcome on leash, but the bar is for 21 and older. Also, not only does Four Finger serve cocktails, but it teaches cocktail classes as well Dec. 16 and 23. For more, go to fourfingerdistillery.com.

Westfield Wine Vault, 100 N. Union St. — Like Sky Mall, Wine Mall Holiday Open House offers guests the opportunity to shop holiday gifts during a flight – an exclusive wine flight, that is. Time slots are available by reservation from 5 until 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13. Five versions of the 2023 Wine Advent Calendars are available with 12 half bottles from $125 up. Westfield Wine Vault is open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. To see the December Wine Flight selection or for more information, visit westfieldwinevault.com.