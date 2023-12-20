Noblesville council trio finishes combined 38-year run

Noblesville Common Council sent fellow councilors Brian Ayer, Greg O’Connor and Dan Spartz , who represent 38 years of combined service, off to private life at the regular council meeting Dec. 19. The trio was honored by their counterparts and Mayor Chris Jensen.

At the conclusion of their final council meeting, Mayor Chris Jensen presented each outgoing member with the Distinguished Hoosier Award on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest tributes given by the State of Indiana to its citizens.

“The City of Noblesville owes a debt of gratitude to Brian Ayer, Greg O’Connor, and Dan Spartz,” said Council President Aaron Smith. “Over the last four years, this council funded the Pleasant Street extension, supported our public safety officials at record levels, and moved crucial economic development projects forward. I’m grateful for the support from all three of these councilors to ensure Noblesville continues to grow well.”

Ayer is the longest-serving council member, having devoted 20 years to working on the community’s behalf. He served as council president twice and was the chair of the council’s roads, building-and-land acquisition and wastewater committees. He also was a member of the Noblesville Architecture Review Board, the city stated. Since he began serving on the Council, Noblesville’s population has more than doubled.

“Ayer was a prominent voice for preserving the hometown charm of the community while funding necessary infrastructure and public safety enhancements,” the city stated. “His vision and hard work were instrumental in the development of the Hamilton Town Center, the Reimagine Pleasant Street east-west corridor, the expansion of the city’s trail network, the Levinson mixed-used development, the construction of a new eastside fire station, and the partnership with the (Hamilton County) for the 146th Street corridor.”

The accomplishments were not lost on Jensen: “Noblesville is a better community today because of Brian Ayer’s service. He has been active in Noblesville as a businessman, councilor and volunteer. His accomplishments over the past two decades will have an impact in our community for generations to come. I’m grateful to have served alongside him, and I wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Councilor Greg O’Connor served District 5 on the council for 16 years. O’Connor was council president in 2009, 2012 and 2016. He was the chair of the council’s finance and economic-development committees and a member of the Noblesville Plan Commission. He was instrumental in setting fiscal policy for the city and enhancing accounting and financial strategies in coordination with the city controller to promote stewardship of taxpayer funds. O’Connor was influential in acquiring the Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations property between Division Street and Pleasant Street near downtown Noblesville, which the city acquired 14 years after the closure of the manufacturing plants.

“I applaud Greg O’Connor on his 16-years of service to our community,” Jensen said. “He has played an instrumental part in the growth of our city while being responsible with taxpayer dollars. Greg has been an important part of our community and council, and I wish him a happy and healthy retirement.”

Councilor Dan Spartz joined the council in 2021, when he was elected via a caucus to fill former councilor Wil Hampton’s remaining term on the Noblesville Common Council. He chaired the council’s Wastewater Committee and was a member of the Public Safety Committee. He has also served as the street department liaison.

“Dan Spartz stepped up to serve our community on the Common Council and has been a part of transformational projects for our city,” Jensen said. “During his time on the council, he has had an impact on the long-term growth opportunities in the City of Noblesville. I’m grateful he stepped in to serve and wish him a relaxing retirement.”