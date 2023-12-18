Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 19, 2023

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Elf The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “Elf The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

“Handel’s Messiah”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Handel’s Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s will feature Jenn Maurer at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Eleanor Wilson & Friends at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and Don Farrell’s “A Sinatra Christmas” at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


