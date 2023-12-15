Snapshot: Clay Terrace hosts holiday edition of Pups and Pints

Clay Terrace hosted the Pups and Pints Holiday Edition Dec. 11 at the shopping center’s Village Green. Guests and their four-legged friends visited dog-friendly businesses, listened to holiday music and stopped for a kiss under the mistletoe. (Photos by Edward Redd)
Snapshot: Clay Terrace hosts holiday edition of Pups and Pints0
