Snapshot: Clay Terrace hosts holiday edition of Pups and Pints

Clay Terrace hosted the Pups and Pints Holiday Edition Dec. 11 at the shopping center’s Village Green. Guests and their four-legged friends visited dog-friendly businesses, listened to holiday music and stopped for a kiss under the mistletoe. (Photos by Edward Redd)


