Noblesville Fire Department responds to apartment fire, no injuries reported

The Noblesville Fire Department and Noblesville Police Department responded to a fire at Noble Manor Apartments Dec. 15. Although no injuries were reported, firefighters and police safely rescued a family of three – an adult and two children – from inside one of the apartment units.

Hamilton County Dispatch received a call shortly before 5 a.m. from someone trapped in a first-floor apartment. Upon arrival, firefighters saw thick smoke and fire in one of the units. The residents were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors, the fire department stated.

Firefighters and police evacuated the adult resident through a window at the back of the building. Firefighters entered the front of the building to rescue the trapped children. The fire was brought under control quickly, limiting damage to the kitchen area.

All three people were checked for possible smoke inhalation and were treated and released at the scene. The family is temporarily displaced because of the damage but fire department personnel secured a place for the family to stay in coordination with NobleActofficers and the Noblesville Trustee’s office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.