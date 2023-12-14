Westfield school plans move forward

The Westfield Washington School Board met Dec. 12 and held a second public hearing for Destination Westfield and voted unanimously to move forward with plans for six building projects over the next five years. It also appproved eight classrooms in the new YMCA building and heard public comment about the library policy under consideration.

Brian Tomamichel, WWS assistant superintendent for business and operations, presented a brief overview of Destination Westfield plans. Matt Shoemaker, Indianapolis director of Stifel Public Finance, spoke about the financial ramifications of the plans. He said that WWS is undertaking the campaign without a referendum because it doesn’t want to increase taxes for area homeowners.

WWS has gained more than 500 students this year and more than 1,200 in the past three years. However, this will be the first building construction in the school district since the completion of Monon Trail Elementary School in 2009.

Four people spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, three in support of plans, including Mayor-elect Scott Willis and Westfield Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Steve Rupp.

“This is a momentous resolution,” Board President Bill Anderson said of the three Destination Westfield resolutions.

The board also voted unanimously to move forward with the building of eight WWS-owned and operated classrooms in the new YMCA building at 874 Virginia Rose Ave. A use agreement with the YMCA is still in the works and will be presented to the board for vote at a later time. The board heard a short explanation and public comment on the state-mandated library policy that will be up for vote at the next school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2024, at 19500 Tomlinson Rd., Suite B.

