Mix Food Hall closes in Carmel, Fishers Kroger stores after less than a year in operation

By Samantha Kupiainen

Mix Food Hall has closed its two Indiana locations, which were inside Kroger stores in Carmel and Fishers, after opening less than a year ago.

Its Carmel location, inside the store at 1217 S. Range Line Rd., opened Jan. 30, while the Fishers location, at 9799 E. 116th St., opened Feb. 13.

The November closures were largely fueled by a lack of customers, according to Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen in a recent earnings call.

“We test a lot of different things, and we’ll go move on to the next version of it,” McMullen said. “We still think food away-from-home is a huge growth opportunity for us, and we’ll continue to focus on it. The ghost kitchen, the few customers that used it loved it, but it just wasn’t enough. So, it’s one of those things where you move on.”

The concept behind Mix Food Hall was settling the age-old debate on what to eat for dinner when everyone wants something different. Mix Food Halls various locations offered a variety of menu options from different restaurant brands, including Firehouse Subs, Nathan’s Famous, Wow Bao and Saladworks. The idea was that selections from all menus could be mixed and matched on a single order.

In addition to its Indiana locations, Mix Food Hall closed the remainder of its stores, which were in Arizona, California, Illinois, New York, Ohio and Texas.

Mix Food Hall was opened by California-based company, Kitchen United, which is a ghost kitchen that provides kitchen space to restaurants to prepare delivery meals.