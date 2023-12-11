Indianapolis Children’s Choir concerts feature European Holiday theme

Indianapolis Children’s Choir concerts will have more than a touch of Europe.

“This year’s concerts will bring back memories of walking around the many holiday and Christkindlmarkts throughout Europe,” said ICC Artistic Director Jose Pedde, a Carmel resident. “All of the music has its origins from a European country from Germany and England to Spain and Ukraine.”

The ICC will present four performances from Dec. 15-17 at Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.

The European holiday-inspired performances will feature children as young as age 5, and as old as founding members of the ICC from 1986.

“All the concerts have a slightly different flavor due to the age of our singers,” Pedde said.

The 7 p.m. concerts Dec. 15-16 are titled “Angels Sing: A European Holiday” and feature the Indy Voice and Master Chorale. The Dec 16 evening concert is a candlelight performance.

The “Celebrate the Season: A European Holiday” concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 features Neighborhood Choir Academy, Foundations Choir, Preparatory Choirs, Jubilate Choir, Beginning Level Choirs and Master Chorale.

The “Sounds of the Season: A European Holiday” is at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 and features the Lyric, Indy Voice and the Alumni Choir.

“The 7 p.m. concerts are our most advanced singers and the pieces they are singing are more challenging in nature,” Pedde said.

Pedde said the Dec. 16 afternoon concert features the youngest singers from the program along with the high school division. The Dec. 17 concert includes a special set by the annual holiday alumni choir.

“We had a special commission of ‘Silent Night’ and the ‘Sussex Carol’ arranged for the choir this year as well as some classics like ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ and ‘The First Noel,’” Pedde said.

This is a busy but enjoyable time for the choirs, Pedde said.

“The singers always seem to love this time, not just because of the music, but because of all the special events we do during the season that bring so much joy to so many people,” Pedde said. “Although it is busy, these singers love spreading cheer throughout central Indiana. They love being together and hanging out while they wait to perform. And they get to do some really fun things from performing at the (Indianapolis) Zoo, to ‘Nutcrackers’ to tree lightings. It really is a lot of fun.”

Pedde said Second Presbyterian Church is a perfect setting for this type of concert.

“It is a beautiful gothic church that looks like it was picked up from Europe and dropped in Indianapolis,” Pedde said. “We do, however, add some special touches with lighting.”

Westfield High School freshman Whitney Bontrager is a member of the Indy Voice Choir.

“I love the candlelight holiday concert because it reminds me of an ‘Angels Sing’ from a couple of years ago when the power went out unexpectedly,” Bontrager said. “We had to perform in the dark, but it was so much fun, and we really embraced the chaos. It brought everyone so much unexpected joy.

“I love that we’re shining a spotlight on other cultures for this concert, because there are so many different ways to celebrate Christmas and they’re all unique and incredible in their own ways.”

About 500 singers are slated to participate in the four concerts.

“Now is a great time for interested singers to join the ICC for the second semester,” Pedde said.

Pedde said those interested should see a concert and then call the office to schedule a visit.

For more, icchoir.org.