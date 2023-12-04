Where’s Amy attended Civic Theatre’s Dec. 1 opening night of “Elf The Musical.” This charming, family-friendly musical will fill your heart full of joy and laughter. Do not miss this production. It runs until Dec. 24. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
Where’s Amy sees ‘Elf The Musical’0
Share.
Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact