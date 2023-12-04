Where’s Amy attends ‘A Joyful Christmas’

Where’s Amy attended New Age solo pianist Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas” concert Nov. 30 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz joined Brickman as a special guest. The show included Yuletide carols, classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.