Where’s Amy attended New Age solo pianist Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas” concert Nov. 30 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz joined Brickman as a special guest. The show included Yuletide carols, classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.
Where’s Amy attends ‘A Joyful Christmas’0
