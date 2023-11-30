Former library board president announces run for state representative

Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees member and former Hamilton East Public Library Board President Laura Alerding announced Nov. 30 that she will run for state representative for Indiana House District 29, which encompasses Noblesville Township and two precincts in Fishers.

“I am happy to announce my candidacy for Indiana House Representative for the 29th District,” she stated. “As a member of the Noblesville School Board, I have fought for our shared conservative values, to protect children and support parent’s rights. I will bring that same tenacity and stamina to the state legislature and continue to fight on your behalf for our shared values.”

If elected, Alerding stated her focus would be on “health care costs with a concentration on mental health issues; education with a focus on students reaching higher academic achievement; property tax relief for low- and fixed-income homeowners; and continuing to make Indiana an attractive, low-tax state for businesses that will have access to an ample and competent workforce.”

Alerding was elected to the school board in November 2020 and began her term on the library board Jan. 12, 2021. She was on the library board when the book collection policy was introduced. She was not re-appointed Aug. 15 and Noblesville High School teacher Bill Kenley was appointed by the school board in a 3-2 vote.

The state Public Access Counselor also issued an advisory opinion Oct. 5 that Alerding and former library board secretary Ray Maddalone violated the state’s Open Door Law by meeting in a coffee shop in August with representatives from the library board’s former law firm.

Still a school board member, Alerding was part of a unanimous vote Nov. 21 in favor of a school library material removal request procedure, in accordance with Indiana code. During discussions for the new policy, she mentioned she wanted committee hearings for material complaints to be made public.

“I still think that it should be a transparent process,” she said at the meeting.

“As a state representative, I will accept the legislative challenges with courage and fortitude,” Alerding stated in the announcement. “As a conservative Republican, it is with profound grit and steadfast determination that I will work on issues facing the Noblesville community and two precincts in Fishers.”

She stated she is a native Hoosier and has owned a promotional and marketing business since 2004. She has a combined family of six children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandsons — most of whom have resided and attended schools in Hamilton and Marion County.

For more, visit AlerdingForStateRep29.info.