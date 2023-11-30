Carmel FD’s Community Assistance Program seeks sponsors, volunteers to spread holiday cheer

With the holiday season in full swing, the Carmel Fire Department is committed to helping spread some joy.

For 50 years, the Carmel Fire Auxiliary’s Community Assistance Program has provided gifts and holiday meals to local families in need. CAP has served approximately 175 families each of the last three years, according to CFD Public Education Officer Renee Butts, and wants to increase that number this year.

The program requires dozens of volunteers to be a success.

“There’s about 50 to 60 (drivers) that come to volunteer,” Butts said. “We have at least 30 if not more volunteers on delivery day loading up cars. We have car captains. Everybody has a food station. We have at least 30 volunteers if not 40.”

Volunteers can serve in three ways:

Be a sponsor – Sponsors select how many children they would like to purchase gifts for, and CAP provides a list of items to purchase. Register to be a sponsor by Dec. 1 at app.smartsheet.com/b/form/da45021c28cd498980a9fc0e017287b9.

Deliver food and gifts – Pick up items at the CFD training center, 4925 E. 106th St., for delivery between 9 and 11 a.m. Dec. 9. Learn more by emailing [email protected] .

. Make a donation – Checks should be made payable to CFD Auxiliary with CAP written on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Carmel Fire Department, Attn: CAP, 210 Veterans Way, Carmel, IN 46032.

Learn more at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/fire/department-activities-events/community-assistance-program.