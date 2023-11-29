X-Golf opens at Hamilton Town Center

X-Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment center, celebrated the grand-opening of its new location at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville Nov. 18.

X-Golf is at 13904 Town Center Blvd., Suite 700.

Jared Perras, owner of the new X-Golf, chose Hamilton Town Center because of the surrounding shops, restaurants and other attractions that bring people to the area, and its proximity to Interstate-69. It is one of three X-Golf facilities in Indiana and one of more than 80 nationwide, Perras said.

X-Golf — alongside its virtual indoor golfing — has a full bar and food, Perras said.

“Just the game of golf is exploding, and I think there’s other places out there that kind of paved the way for the entertainment side of golf, and actually, the entertainment side of golf is bigger than the golf side,” Perras said.

Perras said X-Golf appeals to avid golfers and to people who aren’t regular players.

“We just have a product for everyone. So, that’s all ages, that’s all abilities, it’s all genders,” Perras said. “We have a totally encompassing product. Everybody’s welcome.”

X-Golf in Noblesville is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to its website. For more, call 317-764-2500 or email [email protected].

“We think you’d come in here and have fun no matter what your golf situation,” Perras said. “Maybe it’s just here watching games, but we think we have something really fun.”